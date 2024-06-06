17-year-old arrested for role in murdering his father, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old for his alleged role in his father’s murder.

IMPD released a missing person advisory last week for 35-year-old Brandon Perry. He was last seen on Sunday, May 26th, 2024. His truck and trailer were left behind. The trailer was found on May 27th in the 7200 block of East Thompson Road and his truck was found in the 5100 block of South Emerson on Wednesday morning.

IMPD Missing Persons began investigating Perry’s disappearance on May 29th. As a result of information learned during the investigation, IMPD homicide detectives took over the case.

Police say based on video surveillance, physical evidence and multiple interviews, they believe Perry’s son, David Perry, killed his father.

Brandon Perry’s body has not been found.

Police say after consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, they arrested David Perry on June 1st for his alleged role in the murder of his father. Police say they are working with several agencies to recover Brandon Perry’s body.

David Perry was formally charged with Murder and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm on June 5th.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact IMPD Homicide Master Detective David Miller at David.Miller2@indy.gov or call 317-327-3475. Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS.