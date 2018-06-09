17-year-old boy dies after found shot at west side apartments

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police said they arrived Friday night at a crime scene in a west side apartment complex to find a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The “person shot” call went out shortly before 11 p.m. from the 7700 block of Wyckford Court.

The boy died later at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene and talking to witnesses, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. It provided no information on the circumstances that led to the shooting or whether police had suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

