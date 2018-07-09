17th annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride starts Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cyclists participating in the 17th Annual Cops Cycling for Survivors 13-day bike ride began their journey in Indianapolis on Monday morning.

The cyclists left from the Statehouse around 9 a.m. after a departure ceremony at the Police and Firefighters Memorial where U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly and Sarah and Laura Barrett, survivors of fallen Indiana State Police Trooper Daniel Barrett, will speak.

The first stop on the ride was the Southport Police Department, where the cyclists were expected to meet with family, friends and co-workers of Lt. Aaron Allan, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 27, 2017.

His face, along with that of Sgt. Joseph Cox Jr., Allen County Sheriff’s Department, who died of a heart attack on duty on Feb. 12, 2017, will be on the side of the support truck that will be with the cyclists on their journey.

The cyclists will stop at police departments, cemeteries, crash sites and line-of-duty death sites along the 1,000-mile journey.

If you’d like to show your support for the cyclists, this is the route:

Day 1, Monday, July 9 – Indianapolis to Columbus

Day 2, Tuesday, July 10 – Columbus to Madison

Day 3, Wednesday, July 11 – Madison to Jeffersonville

Day 4, Thursday, July 12 – Jeffersonville to Huntingburg

Day 5, Friday, July 13 – Huntingburg to Princeton

Day 6, Saturday, July 14 – Princeton to Terre Haute

Day 7, Sunday, July 15 – Terre Haute to Kentland

Day 8, Monday, July 16 – Kentland to Merrillville

Day 9, Tuesday, July 17 – Merrillville to Mishawaka

Day 10, Wednesday, July 18 – Mishawaka to Angola

Day 11, Thursday, July 19 – Angola to Bluffton

Day 12, Friday, July 20 – Bluffton to Daleville

Day 13, Saturday, July 21 – Daleville to Indianapolis

The ride will wrap up the afternoon of Saturday, July 21, at Crown Hill Cemetery where there will be a closing ceremony starting at 2 p.m.