18-year-old Illinois man charged with murder of 16-year-old Kokomo boy

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and after he was charged Friday with the murder of a 16-year-old Kokomo boy nearly three weeks ago, police said.

Jeremiah Neal of Cahokia, Illinois, faces a count of murder and a count of robbery in the fatal shooting of James Gray Jr. of Kokomo. Online court records show he was charged, but no court dates have been set. Police said Neal was taken to the Howard County jail.

Police officers were called just before 11 p.m. Jan. 2 to St. Vincent Hospital, 1907 W. Sycamore St., on reports of a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound being brought to the hospital. Investigators believe Gray was shot on the northwest side of Kokomo and taken to the hospital by witnesses. Gray died shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

Kokomo Police Department said on Jan. 3 they had arrested a 15-year-old Kokomo boy on a robbery charge in relation to the incident. The boy was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center.

