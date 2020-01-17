18-year-old student arrested after 8th grader recorded while using restroom

HOPE, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old student from Hartsville is facing a voyeurism charge after he allegedly recorded another student using the restroom at an Indiana school.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Erik Coy, 18, of Hartsville, is suspected of recording an 8th grade student while the student was using the restroom at a school in the Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation.

Hauser Jr-Sr High School serves students in grades 7-12 in the district.

The school resource officer and the school’s dean of students identified Coy as a suspect after reviewing school cameras.

Coy is now facing a charge of voyeurism.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story has been edited to reflect that Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation is a district, not an individual school as previously reported.