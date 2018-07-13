19-year-old beaten, car stolen south of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old reported that he was beat up and robbed early Friday morning just south of downtown.

Brandon McCowan said two men ran up from behind and started punching him in the head and stomping on him around 1 a.m. near Madison Avenue and Sanders Street, stealing his wallet, phone and car.

He said he had met a young woman at a video gaming event. He talked to her through an app and agreed to meet her at Madison and Sanders.

He told News 8 he was sitting on a bench talking to her when she said, “Wait a second.”

“Once she said, ‘Wait a second,’ I got hit,” McCowan said.

Much of the beating was a blur, according to McGowan, but he believes the woman took off.

“How open she was and talking — maybe she was trying to take advantage of me,” McCowan said. “Obviously, at this point, I know what I did was a mistake.”

McCowan said he made his way to the street and found a police officer who helped him.

“The pain is obviously beyond belief,” McCowan said Friday.

He was released from the hospital around 6 a.m., covered in bruises and cuts. He said he suffered a broken nose and a concussion but no serious brain damage.

“I ended up literally lying on the ground and faking being dead and stopped breathing for like two minutes straight, just so they’d walk away,” McCowan said.

His mother Jessica launched a GoFundMe so he can replace his 1999 gold Ford Taurus. She said he used the car to get around Journey Ministry College in Wisconsin, where he’s studying to be a minister.

Jessica said her son is on the autism spectrum and has overcome challenges in the past.

“I could not be prouder how he handled this. His spirits, oh my goodness: He’s still making jokes,” she said.

McCowan said he did not get a good look at the suspects, but he believes they were two tall black men in their early 20s. He said the woman was white and about 5-feet-10, with dark hair.

“Everything was dizzy,” McCowan said.

Police have not named any suspects. Police said there was “limited suspect information” before listing two black males and a white female.

McCowan did not have the woman’s phone number, but his family told News 8 they gave officers her first name.

“The fact that somebody thinks that, in life, they have to do that, is honestly a really sad thing to me,” McCowan said.