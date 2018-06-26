19-year-old dead, another in critical condition after West 34th Street shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 19-year-old is dead and another 19-year-old was in critical condition after two shootings within a half mile of each other Tuesday night on the west side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old victim as Trevon Bonds

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched at 7:10 p.m. to the fatal shooting at 3500 Kebil Ave., which is near the entrance to Waterfront Terrace Apartments. That’s off West 34th Street between Moller and Georgetown roads. Police said multiple shots were fired. Homicide investigators were talking with possible witnesses. There is no information on a suspect.

Police were sent about 7:14 p.m. to the other “person shot” call at Indianapolis Fire Department Station 33 at 3430 Moller Road, just north of West 34th Street.

It was not immediately known if the shootings are related.

Family members of Bonds who was killed said he recently graduated from Lawrence North High School and played football.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

When our crew was wrapping up at the scene, a car driving by stopped and spoke to our crew and asked what happened. News 8’s Eric Feldman told the occupants what happened. A woman in the backseat, who appeared to be a teenager, laughed and said “someone got lit up.”