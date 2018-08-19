19-year-old dies in Anderson double shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — One man has died and the other is recovering after a double shooting Saturday night in Anderson.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of West 12th Street, according to Maj. Joel Sandefur with Anderson Police Department.

A 19-year-old male victim later identified as Bryce Patterson, of Fortville, was in critical condition after being shot in the head. He later died. The second victim, 26-year-old Micheal Kincade of Indianapolis, had been shot in the arm and was recovering as of Sunday.

Witnesses were being interviewed on Saturday night. No arrests had been made, according to Sandefur.