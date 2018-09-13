19-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers were investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Kenyon Drive for a call of a person shot. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified him as 19-year-old Tavion Hayes. The office did not list a cause of death.

No suspect information had been made available by police.