19-year-old ID’d as man fatally shot on northeast side

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Officers were investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 5400 block of Kenyon Drive for a call of a person shot. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified him as 19-year-old Tavion Hayes. The office did not list a cause of death.

No suspect information had been made available by police.

