19-year-old pleads guilty to murder of doctor with IU School of Medicine

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors said Monday they have plea deals in the works with three men and a boy criminally charged in the home burglary and murder of Dr. Kevin Rodgers.

Rodgers, 61, a faculty member at the Indiana University School of Medicine, was killed by gunfire during the burglary Nov. 20, 2017, at the Rodgers home in the 7500 block of Ballenshire South Drive. Rodgers served as IU School of Medicine program director emeritus and was also involved with the emergency training program for more than 25 years.

Devon Seats, 19, pleaded guilty to murder and three counts of burglary. He admitted to killing Rodgers and burglarizing three homes and faces a sentence of up to 50 years with a mandatory minimum period of incarceration of 45 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst, 20, agreed in 2018 to plead guilty to three counts of burglary. A change-of-plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Tarius Blade, 17, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary in January 2019 A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 24.

Nehemiah Merriweather, 19, agreed to plead guilty earlier this month to three counts of burglary. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6.

