1940 Ford crowned ‘World’s Most Beautiful Truck’

POMONA, Cal. (WISH) – Meticulously restored with a shiny, mint green finish, a 1940 Ford was named ‘World’s Most Beautiful Truck’ at the 2023 Grand National Truck Show in Pomona, California.

It was the first time the show held the contest which, by local reports, came as a shock to the truck’s owner.

“It was… I don’t even know how to say it,” Greg Tidwell told local news stations KMAX/KOVR. “It was awe-inspiring, breathtaking. I was totally shocked I won.”

In a Facebook post, the Grand National Roadster Show gave a shout out to Greg Tidwell for his “incredible 1940 Ford pickup!”

Owners of trucks, SUVs and vans were allowed to enter their vehicle into the inaugural competition. The Roadster Show listed judging elements as “display, engineering, undercarriage, paint, engine, interior, and detail.” Eighteen vehicles made the cut. They all had to be in working order, specifically able to drive forward and reverse, turn left and right and able to brake on their own.

Industry experts from car builders and designers to members of the media served as judges.

Tidwell’s winning Ford was built by South City Rod and Custom. It has a vintage-styled 450-horsepower stroker 383 from Smeding Performance. The Roadster Show lists the numerous outstanding qualities of the truck including custom sheet metal work, a louvered hood and an exterior “glass-like coat” of Glasurit Ornament Green paint by Compani Color. In a Facebook comment response, the builder said it was a custom color that was painstaking to perfect and it would not be giving out the final product’s recipe.

With the acclaim, Tidwell also won $12,500 and a custom trophy.