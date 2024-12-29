47°
2.9 magnitude earthquake felt in northeastern Indiana and Ohio

An earthquake outside of Hicksville, Ohio could be felt as far as Fort Wayne. (Provided photo/ US Geological Survery)
by: Parker Carlson
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An earthquake struck outside of Hicksville, Ohio, next to the Indiana border, and was felt in northeastern Indiana.

The US Geographical Survey said the 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit around 6:50 a.m. ET Dec. 29.

The quake could be felt from Ohio all the way to Fort Wayne and Auburn, Indiana.

Most of the 257 people that reported they felt the earthquake said there was light shaking.

