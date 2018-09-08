2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after early morning house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family was displaced and a mother welcomed her first child after an early morning house fire Saturday.

Fire officials were dispatched out to the home in the 2800 block of North Chester Avenue just before 7 a.m.

They were first alerted when a resident woke to the sound of a smoke alarm and found fire ina bedroom. The resident then alerted five sleeping residents, two adults and three children, and had them escape through the front door.

A 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy were both transported to the hospital in good condition. Two adults were also transported with non-serious injuries.

Damages are estimated to sit around $40,000.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.

A next door neighbor had begun the process of giving birth during the events of the fire, alerting officials for assistance. She was transported to the hospital where she gave birth to a healthy baby boy.