2 adults, baby escape west side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two adults and a baby were able to escape a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a call of a residence fire in the 1300 block of South Dukane Way at approximately 5:15 a.m.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, heavy fire was initially spotted coming from the house.

After arriving on scene, crews were able to get the fire get the fire under control within a half hour or so.

None of the three individuals in the house at the time of the fire were injured and did not require transportation to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.