2 arrested, $90k in cocaine confiscated in south side traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women were arrested after police say they were discovered with $90,000 worth of cocaine.

Anna Garcia-Saldovar, 27, and 31-year-old Anna Mendoza, both of Greenwood, face possession and dealing narcotics charges.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of South East Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday and observed what police described as criminal activity. One of the detectives had his police dog, Katie, sniff the vehicle, leading officers through their “knowledge of concealment methods” to discover three kilograms of suspected cocaine.

