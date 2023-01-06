News

2 arrested after road rage incident on I-69

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two young men were arrested Wednesday night after driving intoxicated and allegedly pointing a green laser from a gun at another vehicle on I-69, the Indiana State Police says.

Just before midnight Wednesday, ISP received a report of a road rage incident in which a firearm was pointed at the caller, according to a media release Thursday.

The caller told police the weapon had a green laser and was pointed out of the rear window of the vehicle onto the front window of their car. Troopers responded to the area and was able to locate the vehicle matching the description and stopped it.

When a trooper stopped to talk to the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Ty Richardson, 19, and a passenger, identified as Jaron L. Ratliff, 19, they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle which prompted troopers to began a search.

Troopers found 48.5 grams of marijuana and a handgun. Upon inspection of the handgun, there was a laser/flashlight attachment on the handgun that emitted a green laser.

Richardson and Ratliff were arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Richardson is being preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor drug charges. Ratliff is being preliminarily charged with of pointing a firearm and misdemeanor drug charges.