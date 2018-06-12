2 arrested after stolen Greenfield Police Department patrol rifle recovered

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are now in custody after a Greenfield Police Department patrol rifle was stolen on Monday.

18-year-old Brendan Bodie and 18-year-old Antoine Christie were arrested this morning and charged with the theft of the rifle.

According to GPD, in addition to the two arrests, the rifle has been recovered.

Police say the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made the recovery after checking a suspicious vehicle at an abandon residence on Edgebrooke Court at approximately 9:45 p.m. The two suspects as well as the stolen rifle were discovered in the vehicle.

Greenfield police say the rifle was stolen overnight on June 11 after a Greenfield Police Department vehicle was found broken into at an officer’s residence.