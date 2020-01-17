2 arrested in connection to Lafayette homicide

News

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lafayette have made two arrests in connection to a man’s December homicide.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, a man was found dead inside a home in the 600 block of Alabama Street on Dec. 13, 2019. The victim was identified as Charles Sandefur. Investigators determined his death to be a homicide and launched an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned the victim’s debit card was used at the Village Pantry at 1008 S 4th St in Lafayette.

Investigators arrested Thomas Loveless, 28, and Matthew Mace, 29, for fraud in connection to the investigation.

Two days later, Loveless and Mace were arrested for felony murder.

