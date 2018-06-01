2 arrests made in murder of Summitville man

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Ethan Cain and Joshua Kean_1527620396185.jpg.jpg

PERU, Ind. (WISH) – A second arrest was made Thursday in connection to a murder investigation in Miami County

On Thursday morning, police in California arrested Joshua Kean, 23. Indiana State Police said Kean showed signs of dehydration when he was found. He was expected to be in a hospital for a couple of days before being taken to a California jail. 

He will eventually be transferred to Indiana. 

Kean is facing charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and theft. 

On May 19, mushroom hunters found 22-year-old Drake Smith of Summitville dead along the Okie Pinokie Trail near Peoria, Indiana. His death was ruled a homicide. 

Police earlier this week arrested another suspect in the case, Ethan Cain, 21. He faces charges of murder, obstruction and theft. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: