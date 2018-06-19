2 charged with theft of fishing gear at Mississinewa Lake

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) – State conservation officers have arrested two Kokomo men suspected of the theft of fishing gear over two years at Mississinewa Lake.

Daniel Huckelby, 35, and Dustin Newby, 31, were taken into custody about 7 a.m. Tuesday. They were arrested on warrants in Wabash County and remained that county’s jail Tuesday afternoon.

Conservation officers were first notified in 2017 of thefts of various items from boats in the mooring area of Mississinewa Lake, which covers Miami and Wabash counties. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reservoir is surrounded by four state recreation areas that include a marina. The reservoir is about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

Most of the stolen items were fishing tackle and poles, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Other items stolen included bait boxes, depth finders and electronics. Conservation officers said they narrowed down a window of time the items were reported stolen and set up surveillance on the mooring area.

On Memorial Day weekend, conservation officers said they were notified of more thefts at the mooring area, so they again set up surveillance and gathered enough information to receive warrants from the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for the arrests.

Huckelby and Newby were being charged four counts of theft, although the conservation officers were continuing to investigate.