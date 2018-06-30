2 construction workers fall at West Lafayette construction site

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two workers suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon at the Rise at Chauncey construction site at 100 S. Chauncey Ave.

According to Jeff Need, deputy chief for the West Lafayette Fire Department, the workers fell after a failure occurred in a support system.

One worker caught himself after a short fall. The other fell 15 to 20 feet. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be nonlife-threatening.

St. Louis-based Brinkmann Constructors, the project’s general contractor working on the building, is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.