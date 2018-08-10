2 critically hurt in far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s far east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 11200 block of Sedlak Lane, a residential area north of the intersection of East 10th Street and North German Church Road, around 7:33 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person shot.

Two male victims were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, according to officers at the scene.

One male victim was found inside a vacant residence on Sedlak Lane. On Thursday night, police were waiting for a warrant to search the residence, and an older model Chevy Cavalier was sitting outside the residence with its engine running. Neighbors told News 8 that tenants of the residence had recently moved out.

The second male victim was found in the street on Moores Manor, which runs perpendicular at the east end of Sedlak Lane.

No suspect information was available.