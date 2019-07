INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a fatal crash Saturday night left two dead and sent two others to the hospital.

It happened in the area of South East Street and National Avenue just before 11:40 p.m.

Officials said that two of the victims died in the crash. One of the victims were later identified as 20-year-old Logan Browning.

Two others were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were listed as critical and stable.

It is unclear how the crash happened.