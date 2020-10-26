3 dead in crash on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are dead after a Sunday night crash on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 6500 block of Massachusetts Avenue — a stretch of the road that runs diagonal between Arlington Avenue and East 38th Street — around 9:18 p.m. on a report of an accident with no information.

Initially, police said two people had died, and the condition of a third victim was unknown. Around 10:05 p.m., police confirmed the third victim had died.

The crash is believed to have involved two vehicles.

No additional information about the identities of the victims or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.