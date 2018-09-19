2 dead in northeast side motorcycle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead following a crash on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the motorcycle as 24-year-old Jeremy Conger of Indianapolis. The passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Jamie Short of Indianapolis.

Short died at the scene. Conger died after being transported to the hospital.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began in their jurisdiction at 46th and Carroll Road, but before a deputy was able to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle went north on German Church Road. Soon after the deputy found the crash scene.

The fatal accident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of 46th Street and German Church Road. Investigators say the motorcycle went straight through a roundabout.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.