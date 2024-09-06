2 die in suspected murder-suicide on Indy’s east side

Indianapolis police officers called to perform a welfare check noticed a "foul odor" coming from the residence, entered the home, and found the bodies of a man and woman. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman found deceased Thursday night on the east side of Indianapolis likely died in a murder-suicide, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to do a welfare check at a house in the 1900 block of North Chester Avenue. That’s near North Sherman Drive and 10th Street in the Little Flower neighborhood.

When officers tried to check on the subject of the welfare check, they noticed a “foul odor” coming from the home, IMPD said in a release.

“Officers observed an unsecured door on the residence and made several announcements prior to entering the home. Once inside, officers located two individuals, believed by investigators to be an adult male and adult female, unresponsive,” IMPD Public Information Officer Drew Brown said.

The man and woman had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. It’s not clear how much time passed between their deaths and the arrival of IMPD officers.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine how and why the pair died and release their names after their relatives have been notified.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.