2 families displaced after car hits apartment building

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Two families are without a place to live after a vehicle struck an apartment building Monday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened in the area of 42nd Street and Post Road before 3 a.m.

While the family who lives in the apartment was at home at the time, they were not injured.

Damage, mainly to exterior brick, was estimated around $1,000.

Officers said the driver then fled the scene after striking the building.

Police said the corner of the building was deemed unsafe and so the family on the second floor is now looking for a place to live.

The Red Cross and Victim’s Assistance is helping to find living arrangements for the families.