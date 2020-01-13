Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/2 families displaced after car hits apartment building

Top Video

2 families displaced after car hits apartment building

2 families displaced after car hits apartment building

Share

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Two families are without a place to live after a vehicle struck an apartment building Monday morning.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened in the area of 42nd Street and Post Road before 3 a.m.

While the family who lives in the apartment was at home at the time, they were not injured.

Damage, mainly to exterior brick, was estimated around $1,000.

Officers said the driver then fled the scene after striking the building.

Police said the corner of the building was deemed unsafe and so the family on the second floor is now looking for a place to live.

The Red Cross and Victim’s Assistance is helping to find living arrangements for the families.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

by: Richard EssexRichard Essex /

I

The tenth homicide of the year occurred on the northwest side of town in the 5900 block of Bastille Lane.
Read the Full Article

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

by: Randall NewsomeRandall Newsome /

I

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Mason Garvey is facing a battle […]
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /

Colts player forms friendship with 9-year-old battling cancer for 2nd time

News /

Trump cheered loudly at college football title game

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.