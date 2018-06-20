2 fundraisers set to honor slain Boone County Deputy Pickett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) – Local residents will have a couple of chances to make contributions in honor of slain Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett on Thursday at a cookout and a go-jkart event.

First up is a cookout starting at 11 a.m. at Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital, 5492 Ronald Reagan Parkway. The public event will be in the hospital’s parking lot.

For $5, you will get your choice of a hamburger, brat or jumbo hot dog, plus a bag of chips, a banana or an apple, a cookie and bottled water. Cash or credit cards will be accepted, and cash donations will be welcome. Proceeds benefit the Deputy Jacob Pickett Memorial Fund. Hendricks Regional Health will match 100 percent of the proceeds.

From 5 to 10 p.m. Speedway Indoor Karting, 1067 Main St., will host a fundraiser and a silent auction. Organizers said half of the proceeds from go-kart tickets and all of the proceeds from the auction will go to the police dog division of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. Pickett was a K-9 officer with the department and his dog, Brik, now lives with Pickett’s family.

Police said they were serving a warrant March 2 in Lebanon and Anthony Baumgardt shot and killed Pickett during a chase. Officers also arrested two other people at the shooting. The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking the death penalty in Baumgardt’s case.