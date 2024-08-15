2 hurt when school bus, truck, minivan crash in Trafalgar

Lights on top of an ambulance. (WISH Photo)

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were hurt in the crash of a pickup truck, a minivan, and a small Nineveh Hensley Jackson school bus as school ended for the day, police say.

Trafalgar Police Chief Charles Roberts says the only people on the bus – its driver and a bus monitor – were unhurt.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the four-way intersection of Indiana 135/Indiana 252, Meadows Drive, and the north entrance to Indian Creek High School.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the minivan were taken to hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the police chief says.

Investigators working to determine what led to the crash.

Trafalgar is a Johnson County town of about 1,500 people located about a 55-minute drive south of downtown Indianapolis.