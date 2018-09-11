2 in hospital after west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in the hospital following a shooting on the city’s west side Monday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of West 34th Street and Moller Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on scene, there were two individuals who appeared to have been shot.

Police say one of the victims was male in his 40s who had been shot in the hand. The second victim was a 26-year-old with unknown injuries,

Police say the shooting actually happened in the 3000 block of Ashley Lane but the victims went to the 34th Street and Moller Road area in order to get help.

Both victims were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

Police also say that in addition to the two victims there were also a number of vehicles shot in the area.

No suspect information has been released.