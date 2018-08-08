2 Indianapolis women start new vegan catering business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two women in Indianapolis have started up a new business venture. It is an all vegan catering service called 2 Crazy Ladies Catering.

They want to share their passion for food with others.

The new business is run by a mother and daughter team who work together to cook the meals for customers.

“This food is definitely made with love, it’s made with care because I wanna eat it too. I love this food. I love my kids to have this food. I want my kids to enjoy this food,” Kailyn Santos.

They said their relationship can be summed up as a crazy, chaotic, friendship.

“We are both crazy. We’re very close in age. I’m the mother of course, she’s the daughter,” Jasiman Lewis said.

Santos and Lewis said they often find people may want to try a vegetarian diet but do not know where to start.

“I do it for the health. A lot of people have their reasons why they do it and I just feel like I want to live an abundant life. My passion for food is real,” said Lewis.

Santos has been a vegetarian for about a year.

“I just wanted to do something different. Every morning when I was waking up I was so nauseous. I couldn’t do anything like play with my toddler. I was out of it. You can be vegan and it can taste good,” Santos said.

Orders can be placed through their Facebook page or by phone at 317-833-4666. Orders have to be placed 24 hours in advance.

The cost for one meal is $12 and that includes delivery and a water.

“They see how we interact, the bond that we have and I kind of think it nurtures other people’s relationships. So, I think it’s deeper than the food,” Lewis added.