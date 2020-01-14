2 Indy men face federal firearm charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Indianapolis men now face federal firearm charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana announced charges against 22-year-old Marvin Graves and 31-year-old Dominque Jones.

The office said Graves’ charge of possession of a firearm and/or ammunition by a prohibited person stems from a Dec. 23 incident. Graves, who was seen by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer, went into a convenience store, exit and then drive away minutes later. Officers then attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Graves, who was already wanted for a parole violation and armed robbery. However, instead of complying with officers, Graves exited the passenger side of the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot.

While he was running, officers saw Graves holding his waistband. Graves was apprehended a short time later.

Graves did not have a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest, however, a witness told police they saw Graves throw away a black object.

The situation that led to Jones being charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, happened on Jan. 3, 2020. According to the office, IMPD carried out a search warrant on a residence where Jones was staying. Jones and a male juvenile, who was also in the residence at the time, were detained. Jones told officers that he had a 9mm in his residence.

During an interview with officers, Jones also said there was marijuana in his vehicle.