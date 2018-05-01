2 injured in crash involving IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving an IndyGo bus Tuesday morning.

The crash involved a van and a bus.

The crash happened in the area of Washington Street and Audubon Road before 5 a.m. on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the people injured in the crash were in the van and suffered minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital.

There were people on the IndyGo bus at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.