2 injured in I-65 crash involving semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash on I-65 on the city’s south side.

The crash happened happened before 3:30 a.m. on I-65 SB near I-465.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, two people were injured in a crash involving a semi and a passenger car.

IFD says the semi was parked on the shoulder of I-65 SB when the passenger vehicle rear-ended it.

Both the male driver and the female passenger in the car were transported to the hospital.

The male was said to be in stable condition. However, the female was in serious condition.

Several southbound lanes in the area were shutdown as crews worked to cleanup the scene.