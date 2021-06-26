News

2 IU Health employees honored for leadership during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two frontline health care workers are being honored for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Burchett and Antonio Richmond are both IU Health employees who were nominated by their colleagues. Burchett is a trauma nurse and Richmond is an EMT.

They will be VIPs at Rev, the IU Health Foundation’s signature fundraising event. Both have already received makeovers as well.

Burchett and Richmond told News 8 it was an honor to represent their coworkers.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Burchett said. “We’ve received so much gratitude and support over the last 18 months, but today it has really come to a head with all these people coming together.”

Rev typically takes place on Indy 500 weekend but will be on July 31 this year.