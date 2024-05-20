2 killed after running motorcycle off U.S. 35, crashing into tree in La Porte County

Illuminated blue police lights. Two people died in La Porte County after running their motorcycle off U.S. 35 and crashing into a tree. (WISH Photo)

LA PORTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Sunday afternoon after running their motorcycle off the highway and crashing into a tree in La Porte County.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office identified the people killed as Steven Dabney, 58, and Anna Thomas, 59, both of Kingsford Heights, Indiana.

A social media post by the department says deputies were called to the 3400 block of U.S. 35 around 1 p.m. Sunday to investigate a motorcycle crash with injuries. That’s just northwest of La Porte.

Investigators learned that Dabney and Thomas were riding northwest on U.S. 35 when for some reason, they drove off the highway. They drove through a yard before crashing into a tree and some other landscaping.

Dabney and Thomas were thrown off the bike in the crash. The motorcycle continued through the yard until it crashed into a few boulders and landed in a vegetable garden.

Thomas died at the scene. Dabney was rushed to a nearby hospital by medics, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Deputies say they were unsure what caused the two to ride off the road. Toxicology results were pending.