2 meetings set to collect ideas for 5 Indy Parks

A view of Dubarry Park, an Indy Parks facility, in August 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks has been hosting city residents to share their thoughts on upcoming park enhancements, and the final presentations will be Thursday night.

An $80 million grant from the Lilly Endowment is funding the improvements for 42 parks.

Two meetings are Thursday night:

Bellamy, DeQuincy, and Virginia Lee O’Brien parks: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Windsor Village Family Center, 6510 E. 25th St.

6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Windsor Village Family Center, 6510 E. 25th St. Dubarry and Bellamy parks: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in parking lot of Far East Side Neighborhood Center (parking lot), 8902 E. 38th St.

Free parking and interpreters for Spanish and Burmese speakers will be available at each location.

Another upcoming event to provide information to Indy Parks will be during the Far Eastside Community Festival from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 27 at the Far Eastside Community Center, 8902 E. 38th St.

To gather public feedback, Indy Parks has hosted a series of open house meetings in July. These events aimed to inform residents about planned upgrades and to solicit community input.

Each open house will feature presentations by project partners including HWC Engineering, Shrewsberry & Associates, and other firms involved in the efforts.

Attendees can access surveys designed to gather specific feedback on individual park projects.