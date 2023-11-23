2 men dead after small plane crashes in Shelby County cornfield

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Wednesday afternoon plane crash that left two men dead in Shelby County.

According to the Indiana State Police, officials responded to the plane crash near 6300 North County Road 325 around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. That’s in the Fairland, Indiana, area about a mile north of I-74 and eight miles northeast of Shelbyville.

Upon arrival, officials saw smoke coming from a cornfield, where they found a “severely damaged” small aircraft on fire.

After putting out the fire, troopers found the remains of two men in the plane’s wreckage. Initial reports indicated only one person had died in the crash.

According to a state police press release on Thursday, it is not clear if there was anyone else on the plane. The cause of the crash is unknown.

As of Thursday morning, state troopers were still on the scene waiting for investigators from the NTSB.

The Shelby County Corner’s Office is working to identify the victims.