2 people injured after shooting near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured after a shooting near Lafayette Road Thursday afternoon, according to Indianapolis police.

Around 2:14 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot with a vehicle flipped over near the 7300 block of Lafayette Road. When officers arrived to the location, they found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victims were reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators did not immediately release any information on the identity of the victims or what caused the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.