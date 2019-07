INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are on the scene after two people were shot Tuesday evening.

It happened on the city’s northeast side in the area of East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive.

It isn’t clear what led to the shooting and the extent of the victims’ injuries are not yet known.

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.