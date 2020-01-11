2 shot during robbery at Lawrence restaurant

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were shot Saturday night during a robbery of a restaurant on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence.

Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, three male suspects entered Bando Korean Restaurant, 8015 Pendleton Pike, with the intent to rob it.

In the course of the robbery, two people were shot and suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said. The victims were taken to area hospitals, Woodruff said.

It was not immediately clear whether the people who were shot were employees or diners, Woodruff said.

The suspects fled the restaurant, which is in the Pendleton Pike Shoppes shopping center.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated.