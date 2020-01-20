News

2 shot in suspected road rage incident on west side

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured in a suspected road rage incident on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7200 block of West 10th Street on Monday afternoon to find two people shot.

Officers said the victims are in good condition.

Police believe they were shot following a road rage incident.

IMPD said the other party involved in the shooting remained on scene and is speaking with officers.

No one has been arrested at this time.

