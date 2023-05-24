2 suspects arrested in connection to Columbus Park shooting that left 4 injured

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two 18-year-olds were taken into custody in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting at Columbus Park on the northeast side of Columbus. The shooting left two young adults and two minors injured.

Edmarius Malik Oats and Alexander Isaiah Parker were arrested for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and assisting a criminal.

Columbus Police Department officers were sent to the shooting at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Park. The facility has baseball and softball diamonds, an ice arena, and a community center. It’s west of U.S. 31 off 25th Street.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds, and four people were taken to area hospitals. Three out of the four wounded were taken to an Indianapolis area hospital for treatment.

Witnesses spoke to investigators and provided information, which led officers to search for a vehicle and its occupants who were suspects in the shooting.

On Tuesday night, officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Parker was driving, which was believed to be associated with the shooting. Parker was taken into custody.

A few hours later, detectives received information regarding a second suspect, Edmarius Oats, who was reportedly involved in the shooting. At 12: 45 a.m. Oats was taken into custody outside a home in the 2400 block of Old Field Lane.

Both Oars and Parker were taken to Bartholomew County Jail. Police say that additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation.