2 taken into custody after rash of Putnam County home invasions, vehicle thefts

UPDATE

Indiana State Police said William Clements and Cassidy Frost were taken into custody about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

They were taken into custody at Indian Creek Apartments in Greencastle.

PREVIOUS

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials in Putnam County are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a duo they believe are persons of interests in a string of crimes throughout the county.

Police said that a rash of vehicle pursuits, home invasions and vehicle thefts began around July 8 and believe 23-year-old William Clements may be connected.

Clements currently has a warrant out for his arrest for criminal confinement, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft, petition to revoke bond and petition to revoke probation.

Police said his driving behavior is believed to pose a risk to the public, making his capture immediately necessary.

Officials also believe that 21-year-old Cassidy Frost may be a companion to Clements and is also a person of interest.

Frost also has a warrant out for her arrest for possession of syringe and two counts of theft.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are urged to call Indiana State Police at 765-653-4114 or the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 765-653-3211.