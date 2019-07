INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a rollover crash on I-70 at the north split.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the roof over a vehicle had to be cut open in order to extract two people out of the car.

The crash was slowing traffic in the area as crews responded to the scene.

Authorities say they were awake and breathing during transportation.