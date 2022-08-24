News

2 teens arrested in fatal Mishawaka drive-by shooting

by: Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been arrested in a June drive-by shooting that sent bullets flying into a northern Indiana home, killing a woman who was one of several people inside.

St. Joseph County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Braxton Bird of South Bend had been charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness in 28-year-old Rhema Harris’ death.

Harris had worked as a corrections officer at the St. Joseph County Jail. She was fatally wounded June 26 when shots were fired into a Mishawaka home.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week for his role in Harris’ killing. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he could face.

