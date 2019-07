LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after two teens were shot during an altercation.

It happened near the area of East 47th Street and North Kitley Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, said Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

No additional information was available.