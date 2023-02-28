Search
2 tornadoes confirmed in northern Hancock County

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday was an active severe weather day here in central Indiana.

In total, there were 10 different tornado warnings and 10 different severe thunderstorm warnings.

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning investigated an area in northern Hancock County and found evidence of two tornado touchdowns.

The first tornado was rated an EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph and was on the ground for 3.34 miles and 5 minutes. It began at 1:28 p.m. Monday 3 miles south-southeast of McCordsville and lifted 3 miles south of Fortville.

At 1:35 p.m. Monday, the second tornado began on the ground 2 miles east-southeast of Ingalls and lifted only 2 minutes later after travelling 0.3 miles. The National Weather Service also gave this tornado an EF1 rating with maximum winds of 100 mph.

Storm Track 8’s radar showed the storm lofting debris, a tornado debris signature.

(WISH Images from Storm Track 8 and WISH Photos from David Smith)

