2 women, 1 man found dead in Greene County

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of three people in southwestern Indiana as a double murder-suicide.

A neighbor called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to report screaming and shots being fired from inside a residence in the 7000 block of North State Road 43, about 1.5 miles south of Hendricksville.

Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find two women and one man dead, according to a release from police.

On Tuesday night, state police identified the deceased as 73-year-old Peggy Burks, who lived at the home, 58-year-old Debra Floyd, a caregiver, and 71-year-old Lawrence Burks, all of Solsberry.

State police on Tuesday night said a motive had not been established in the case, but detectives had discovered a protective order was in place against Lawrence for Peggy. Other court proceedings were also underway, police said.

Online court records show a petition for dissolution of marriage had been filed in August.

No information on the weapons used or the causes of death in the case were being released on Tuesday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, with Indiana State Police and Indiana Conservation Officers assisting.

According to officials in Greene County, there was no threat to the public in connection with the deaths.