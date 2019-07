INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-year-old is dead following a drowning Wednesday evening.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of Maze Creek Drive. The home is near Acton Road.

The child was pulled from the bottom of the swimming pool of the residence. He was transferred by medics to Franciscan Health Indianapolis where he later died around 7:15 p.m.

Victim information has yet to be released.

